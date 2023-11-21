WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, a former foster child and her friends are doing their part to help children going into foster care.

Champion High School seniors Braelyn Bussey, Paige Soltis and Nicole Emerine brought care packages to Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS).

“We put Barbies, My Little Ponies, pajamas, soap, underwear, socks, toothbrushes, all the necessities,” Bussey said.

The bags filled with goodies will be given to children in foster care.

“When we have kids come into custody, we often get them without any belongings. So to be able to give them something they can take to their foster home that’s theirs is really reassuring to them and it’s meaningful to the families too to get them started,” said TCCS foster care supervisor DeeDee Prezioso.

“Just seeing what kids struggle with and being able to help them and give them what they need just was a really good opportunity,” Soltis said.

Putting the care packages together was part of a school project, one with the goal of making a difference. The students collected donations and shopped for everything from blankets to nightlights to toys to fill the bags.

Emerine came up with the idea. She was once a foster child herself.

“When I was 15 months old, I was in foster care and I showed up with nothing, not even shoes on my feet. My mom always tells me about it because I was too young to remember it. So I just wanted to give back to kids that didn’t have anything like I did,” Emerine said.

It’s a full-circle moment, not only for Emerine but also for Prezioso, who was the family case worker.

“To watch her grow up and want to do this is just amazing. It’s those moments that make us realize why we do what we do,” Prezioso said.