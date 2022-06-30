GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN0 — There was some kaboom in Girard Thursday ahead of the holiday weekend.

The city tore down the former Z Fitness building. Years ago, it had been a furniture store.

The mayor remembered when it was a uniform store and he would buy his tie there every year to wear at St. Rose school.

The building had been foreclosed upon and was vacant and the city felt in bad shape and needed to come down.

“This is the beginning of the improvement that our downtown needs. This building has long been vacant and long been an eyesore…But this is the beginning of the turnaround of downtown,” said Mayor Jim Melfi.

The mayor believes the building next door is in worse shape. It’s in litigation.

The court is going to give its owners an opportunity to make repairs though, to the satisfaction of the building inspector.