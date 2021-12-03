Former Farrell woman sentenced on child porn charge

(WKBN) – A former Mercer County woman has been sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release after she was convicted of distributing child pornography.

Mary Jacobs, 29, formerly of Farrell, received the sentence from U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

According to information presented to the court, from February 27, 2017 through February 28, 2017, Jacobs distributed approximately 11 images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor to a man using an online chat forum. Jacobs had been communicating online with him for a short period and she acknowledged producing the images at his request.

The child was under the age of 12.

Prosecutors say the man she sent the photos to is serving 15 years in a Florida prison for similar offenses.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Bissoon stated that she was granting a departure from the

advisory guideline range based upon the totality of the circumstances, which included Jacobs’

intellectual disabilities.