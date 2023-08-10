STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two former Eastern Gateway Community College officials are facing multiple charges, accused of stealing funds from the school.

A Jefferson County grand jury returned charges of grand theft, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and misuse of credit cards against James Miller and Jimmie Bruce.

Bruce is the former president of Eastern Gateway Community College, and Miller is the former vice president and chief of staff.

The indictment was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court. Bruce and Miller are scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 23.

According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, the two were found to be using college credit cards for purchases unrelated to school operations. The alleged inappropriate expenditures came to light during a routine audit of the college’s financial activities for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

An investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ultimately identified 205 credit card transactions totaling more than $28,757 that were not related to the operations of the college, according to a news release from the Auditor of State’s Office.

Bruce and Miller were placed on administrative leave in January 2020 and subsequently fired.

Eastern Gateway has since transitioned to new leadership.