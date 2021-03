The former safety service director also faces a similar charge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of East Liverpool will have to pay hundreds of dollars, the Morning Journal reports.

Ryan Stovall was convicted Monday of not filing city income tax returns.

He was in court for a pretrial hearing when he changed his plea to no contest.

Both Stovall and his wife are now fined $500.

His former safety service director, Brian Allen, and his wife face a similar charge. They’re scheduled for trial Wednesday.