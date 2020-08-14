Former downtown Youngstown events coordinator gets fresh start in Canfield

After four years of memories with the City of Youngstown, Terrill Vidale said the move wasn't easy but he believes there's a season and chapter for everything

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown entrepreneur is getting ready for a big move to expand even more and he’s excited for his new beginning.

Terrill Vidale owns 2Deep Entertainment, a full-service entertainment agency.

With live entertainment coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Vidale is now venturing into new opportunities in Canfield.

“I wanted to open up and go after something that I’ve always wanted to do, which is real estate,” he said. “We’re able to offer residential and commercial properties. We have all types of commercial in Warren, Youngstown and now in Canfield.”

After four years of memories as the City of Youngstown’s events coordinator, Vidale said the move wasn’t easy but he believes there’s a season and chapter for everything. He’s already enjoying his fresh start in Canfield.

“From the first day I came, the support, the love, the other businesses coming in and also being a part of their strategic plan of Canfield, that’s what I love. I love seeing the plan, I love seeing the vision, seeing people work hard. I wanted to be a part of that vision.”

That vision is Canfield’s economic development plan, which includes build-outs, infrastructure and bringing in more businesses.

“I believe in God’s purpose and I believe that God placed me here for a reason,” Vidale said. “The people I’m talking to, our minds are together and we’re on the same page, and that doesn’t happen that fast.”

Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun said as a city, they’re excited for what Vidale’s business will bring. He called it “a breath of fresh air.”

“Taking an underutilized building right on the Village Green and choosing that as his headquarters, and bringing in accessory businesses, services that we don’t currently have in Canfield, is really exciting, especially with COVID going on.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the City of Canfield and working with all of the different people here to see what we can do to make this city better, and that’s what I want,” Vidale said.

Vidale emphasized that while in Canfield, he still wants the City of Youngstown to succeed, saying, “Just because my chapter there is done doesn’t mean that I don’t want the best for them.”