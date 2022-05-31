BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former doctor charged with making threats against workers at a local business was back in court Tuesday morning, pleading guilty.
Ali Kooshkabadi appeared with his attorney, agreeing to plead to a reduced misdemeanor count of menacing.
He was arrested in April after workers at that store claimed he threatened them after they said he was not able to buy a gun.
At that time, a protection order had been filed against him, prohibiting him from having firearms.
A similar case against Kooshkabdi was resolved earlier this month in Canfield.
As part of Tuesday’s plea, Kooshkabadi paid a $250 fine and was placed on probation for a year.