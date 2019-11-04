Former Disney executive visits Ursuline High School for Digital Wellness Month

Josh Och teaches kids how to get the best use out of the cellphones

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Disney executive was at Ursuline High School Monday morning, teaching kids how to get the best use out of their cellphones and other devices.

Josh Ochs was a marketing director at Disney. He now travels around the country talking to students about how to use their devices for a purpose instead of a pastime.

“We’re showing students how to use their Instagram and all their other accounts to brand themselves in a positive way. How to put their best foot forward so their Google results are awesome,” Ochs said.

Programs like this are planned for the entire week as part of the Digital Wellness Month.

Later this week, counselors will talk to kids and parents about technology.