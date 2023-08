YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The one-time deacon for a local church appeared in court Tuesday morning, accused of stealing from his own congregation.

Gregory Pflug was indicted last month on a grand theft charge.

He’s charged with taking nearly $40,000 over the last five years from a fund at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

Prosecutors say the account was created to help others in the congregation who were in need.

Pflug pleaded not guilty in court and remains free on bond.