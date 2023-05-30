WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The former Trumbull County dance teacher convicted of gross sexual imposition charges is set to be sentenced next week.

Court records show Katilyn Wilkes’ sentencing is scheduled for June 8 at 1 p.m.

Last week, a jury found Wilkes guilty of five counts of gross sexual imposition, three of which were lesser included offenses on rape charges. She was found not guilty on two additional counts of rape.

The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining sex counts of rape she was charged with.

Wilkes faces up to 60 months in prison on each of the five counts she was convicted of.