YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former corrections officer at the private prison on the East Side pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to accepting bribes.

Nasher Algahim, 38, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp to a bill of information charging him with accepting bribes; providing marijuana to an inmate; providing alcohol to an inmate; providing video to an inmate; and two counts of providing tobacco to an inmate.

Court records show sentencing will be set before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker but a date has not been set.

The bill was filed against Algahim in March and he was arraigned Wednesday. He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

The bill says that Algahim was a corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road from March 2017 to April 2019 and at the federal prison in Elkton in Columbiana County from April 2019 to January 2021.

The NEOCC is a private prison but has a contract with the U.S. Marshals to house federal prisoners.

The bill says that Algahim accepted or solicited bribes during the time he worked at both prisons.

Three of the counts allege specific bribes Algahim is accused of taking at Elkton and one at NEOCC.