YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Washingtonville police officer who was found guilty of impersonating a federal marshal was sentenced last week to 30 days in federal prison.

Logan Malik, 27, received the sentence Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan.

Malik was convicted of the charge in June following a trial before Judge Brennan.

Judge Brennan also denied a motion by Malik’s attorney to stay his client’s prison sentence while he appeals his conviction.

Malik, of Lisbon, was initially arrested in April 2022 by Boardman police after patrons at a township business complained he was telling people he was a U.S. Marshal. He resigned from the police department the day after his arrest.

Malik rejected a plea bargain and instead opted for trial. His attorney requested a mental evaluation in December stating that Malik suffers from mental health issues, specifically a PTSD diagnosis in 2019 due to being a first responder in a fatal train accident in Leetonia, court filings stated.

The request stated that due to the PTSD diagnosis, Malik was on several medications that would have impacted his judgment in the impersonation incident.

However, Malik was deemed competent to stand trial and his trial took place in June.