Former congressman offers suggestion at Pa. redistricting meeting that gives voters a voice

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The process of redrawing legislative districts in Pennsylvania got underway Tuesday morning with a public hearing at Grove City College.

Members of the state House of Representatives hosted the session, which is one of eight planned all around the Commonwealth over the next couple of months.

Because of population losses, the state is expected to lose a Congressional seat, dropping from 18 to 17.

One of those testifying Tuesday was former Shenango Valley Congressman Phil English. He urged the lawmakers to keep districts as compact as they can.

“I can tell you, having represented this area in Congress, the dimensions of the district represent a challenge to properly getting around and listening to all the communities and all the voices,” English said.

Redistricting is based on Census data that is collected every 10 years and will be used to help draw boundaries for Congressional districts, as well as state House and Senate districts.