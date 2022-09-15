YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has responded to a fire in the Uptown District of Market Street.

It’s at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.

Part of Market Street is currently blocked off, from Indianola Road to Princeton Avenue.

A number of fire crews are on the scene as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday. A ladder truck is pouring water on the roof, where a number of firefighters can be seen. The building is still standing.

It is unclear how the fire started.

