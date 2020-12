YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Former city councilman Artis Gilliam Sr. has passed away, according to the Buckeye Review.

He was a father and husband of nearly six decades. Gilliam had recently launched G’s Tire and Lube in September and had served as city councilman in the 1st Ward for eight years.

Gilliam was also the president and CEO of Artis’s Tender Loving Care.

In a release, there was no cause of death confirmed.