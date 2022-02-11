CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police will be giving one of their police dogs a final escort.

Pino passed away earlier this week.

The Belgian Malinois K9 was a dual-purpose police dog for tracking, drug detection and the apprehension of suspects. He was with the police from 2015 until he retired in 2019.

Police are picking up the remains of the K-9 in Hermitage and continuing to the Campbell Police Department as part of a procession.

The escort is set to arrive in Campbell between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.