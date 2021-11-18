Former Campbell officer joins Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former part-time Campbell police officer has now joined the ranks of the city police department.

Jordan Devine-Jones, 29, took the oath of office Thursday from Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

Devine-Jones is a Youngstown native and a graduate of Fitch High School.

Besides working part-time at Campbell, she has been a security officer at the city’s municipal court.

She said she has always wanted to be a police officer and wanted to serve in Youngstown because it’s her hometown.

“I want to help my community as much as I could,” she said.

Devine-Jones joins a department that has been short-staffed because of several defections this year, mainly over low wages, which has also been a factor in attracting new candidates.

Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said he hopes to begin background checks next week on the latest round of people who took the civil service entry-level police exam.

Butler said he hopes the department can add more officers before the end of the year.

A new hire is paired with a Field Training Officer for their first four months before being given a beat of their own.