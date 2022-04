BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Ohio State Buckeye signed autographs for fans at center court in the Southern Park Mall.

James Cotton was a member of the Buckeye’s 1998 season, which included a Big 10 Conference Championship and a win at that year’s Sugar Bowl.

Cotton’s appearance was courtesy of Buck-Icon, a non-profit organization that provides free football camps for kids with special needs.