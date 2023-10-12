INDIANAPOLIS (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond has been officially signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

The Colts were in need of quarterback depth after starter Anthony Richardson suffered a shoulder injury in week five.

The Browns will visit the Colts in week seven of the season.

In four preseason games with Cleveland, Mond passed for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

He was released at the end of the preseason and was a free agent prior to signing with Indianapolis.

Mond was originally a third round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

The Browns claimed him off waivers at the end of the preseason in 2022. He never appeared in a regular season game with Cleveland.