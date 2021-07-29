Former British Open champion visits golf training center in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former British Open champion Ben Curtis was in Boardman Thursday evening looking over the golf training facility that will bear his name.

He toured what will be called the Ben Curtis Golf Academy at The Bunker. It’s part of the new golf center opening in October at the Southern Park Mall.

Curtis lives in Kent, where he played golf at Kent State University and was a teammate of The Bunker’s owner, Jonah Karzmer.

“We had several conversations but I was very interested. Obviously, you know, the winters around here aren’t too kind for us. Ohio is a very golf-rich state and then there’s obviously a lot of history over in this area as well. I think having an indoor place, especially in the winter, is a home run,” Curtis said.

Curtis says he plans to spend maybe a couple of days a month or one day a week at the golf academy.

If someone wants a lesson from him, they can get it.