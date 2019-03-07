Former Braking Point owner back behind bars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Former drug-treatment center owner Ryan Sheridan is back behind bars again.

We've learned Sheridan's bond was revoked Wednesday by a federal magistrate for violating the terms of his release because he left the state without permission.

Earlier this week, Sheridan has hospitalized after sending texts to his wife suggesting he might harm himself.

Sheridan was arrested Tuesday. He was indicted last month on health care fraud and other charges surrounding Braking Point recovery clinic in Austintown.

Sheridan is being held in the privately run prison in Youngstown.