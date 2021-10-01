Former Boardman foot doctor receives sentence for writing illegal prescriptions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Boardman podiatrist who pleaded guilty to writing illegal prescriptions was sentenced Friday to a year of probation.

Also, James Prommersberger, 58, must give his up license to practice medicine and pay over $28,000 in restitution.

The sentence, which was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys, was upheld by Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The plea agreement, where Prommersberger pleaded guilty to 79 counts, including Medicare fraud, was originally entered in June of 2020, but Prommersberger opted out. He changed his mind, however, in June of this year.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak told Judge Pokorny that the state made the plea agreement because Prommersberger will lose his medical license and pay restitution, including to the state, for the expenses incurred during the investigation.

Most of the charges are fourth- or fifth-degree felonies.

Prommersberger was indicted in February 2019 after an undercover investigation prompted by complaints from several area pharmacies about the prescriptions he was writing.

Several people made appointments to see Prommersberger as part of the undercover aspect of the investigation and were often prescribed opiates with just a minimal examination, investigators said.

A medical expert also worked with authorities and determined by target reviewing patient files that there was no medical need for the prescriptions.

Prommersberger said he was sorry and wants to put the whole issue behind him.

“I’m sorry this happened. I regret this happened,” Prommersberger said. “I’m just ready to move on with my life and my family.”

Judge Pokorny said Prommersberger violated the oath he took as a doctor to not do any harm to his patients, but he added the plea agreement is sufficient because it deprives Prommersberger of his livelihood and also calls for a significant amount of restitution.