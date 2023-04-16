WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – During the Arlington Renegades 17-point, fourth quarter comeback, Howland all-time leading rusher and former WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year De’Veon Smith found the end zone twice in the 28-26 overtime loss.

The Valley product carried the ball 12 times for a game-high 43 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team’s rushing attack that put up 113 total rushing yards.

Smith has now amassed 365 rushing yards on 115 carries and scored seven touchdowns, with five of those scores coming in the last three games.

During his time at Howland, Smith rushed for a school-record 6,750 career yards and 82 touchdowns. He played four years at the University of Michigan, rushing for 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Wolverines.

The Renegades are led by another Valley legend, Bob Stoops, and fall to 4-5 on the season after the loss.