U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about ‘Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities’ in the East Room of the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be a presenter at the 14th annual Ronald Reagan Lecture at Grove City College.

The lecture features noted speakers with key connections to our 40th president, Ronald Reagan.

The lecture is scheduled for February 17 at 7 p.m. It will be in the Ketler Auditorium of the Pew Fine Arts Center on campus.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are limited.

You can register online. The deadline is February 1.