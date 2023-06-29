COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — This week, the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments for and against former assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Bennett keeping his law license.

Bennett could temporarily lose his ability to practice law for six months.

Bennett was accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward an intern at the U-S Attorney’s Office in Akron. According to court records, that intern later left the Akron office and came to the Youngstown office to avoid Bennett.

During the trial, justices questioned whether the touching was intentional.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner: “He stared at her the entire time he did that.”

Bryan Penvose, attorney for Bennett: “That was stipulated, Justice Brunner. Yes.”

Brunner: “That doesn’t change the characterization of it being accidental?

Penvose: “He doesn’t have a clear recollection of the event.”

The Ohio Supreme Court has not yet ruled whether Bennett’s law license will be suspended.