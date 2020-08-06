Former adult entertainment building in Youngstown could be turning into concert venue

The building has been around since 1930 and has a seating capacity for over 500 people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Foster’s Art Theater on Glenwood Avenue is on one local entrepreneur’s list of places to flip.

The theater used to be an adult entertainment venue, but John Watkins would like to flip it into a concert venue.

The building has been around since 1930 and has a seating capacity for over 500 people.

Watkins said it would be the perfect concert venue to place on the city’s south side.

“I know downtown has the Amphitheater and the Covelli Center but I want to do something like in the middle and heart where I grew up,” he said.

Watkins is getting the building inspected next week and said his plans will then go from there.