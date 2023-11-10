YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Moving is tough for any business. For a restaurant, shifting the dining experience is difficult for many reasons. A Youngstown business was forced to change locations, but it’s working out. On Sunday, the owner will thank customers with a free Thanksgiving meal.

Fish is a Friday feature at Top Notch Meals. Vershanda Black started it a dozen years ago in her house. Now, she has five kitchen helpers in her third location.

“Great here. We love it here. Can’t complain. We have no complaints,” she said.

Black is appreciative of being accepted on the West Side of Youngstown. She was evicted from 20 Federal Place last year in July.

“Devasting. Didn’t see it coming, but I look at it as a blessing once again,” she said.

Top Notch Meals had just celebrated one year downtown, before having to leave. It left the restaurant without revenue for three months. Black had to spend some money and find a new location.

The business has a drive-thru and includes a wide variety of menu items like burgers, fish and salads, even omelets.

“We do have breakfast all day and that’s what we’ve been selling a lot of. Our top breakfast and our big breakfasts have really been going really, really, really fast,” Black said.

Black is now talking about an expansion project, or as she calls it, “elevation.”

On Sunday, she’s giving away free meals. It’s to show everybody how appreciative she is for their support.

“Well, just to give back, it’s always something I love to do. I love to cook so just showing the community we are really, really thankful,” Black said.

That meal will include ham, turkey and dressing. It’s Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., or as long as it lasts.

Top Notch Meals is at the corner of Mahoning and North Glenellen avenues.