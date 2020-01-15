Ford Nature Center in Youngstown to close for renovations

The center should reopen in the spring or summer of 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The popular Ford Nature Center at Mill Creek MetroParks is closing temporarily for renovations.

The center will close Saturday, Feb. 1 to begin construction on the Ford Nature Center Redevelopment Project.

The $3 million project will include the construction of “21st-century” classrooms, learning labs, exhibits and outdoor features.

The redevelopment will help the center become more nature-based and create a place for generations to enjoy.

“I think it’s really going to enhance our footprint here in the park and, hopefully, be a place where we see more visitors coming in,” said.

Over the holidays, the park was given the donations to move forward and has raised over $2.5 million.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the start of such a highly anticipated and critically needed project,” said Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek MetroParks.

Work is expected to take at least two years. The center should reopen in the spring or summer of 2022.

The Ford Nature Center gets over 40,000 visitors each year, including 15,000 school children.