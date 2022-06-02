AVON LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ford is investigating $1.5 billion in Lorain County, Ohio at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake.

Ford plans to assemble a new commercial electric vehicle, creating 1,800 new hourly jobs.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and JobsOhio joined representatives from the Ford Motor Company on Thursday for the announcement.

“The ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s automotive workforce are second to none, and Ford’s investment in Avon Lake will play an essential role in growing the EV space,” said DeWine. “Ford has been a partner in Ohio for generations, and its confidence in the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant operations secures EV operations in Lorain County that will be critical for decades to come.”

In addition to the 1,800 new jobs to make the new commercial EV at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, the expanded facility will continue producing Ford’s E-series van, medium-duty trucks and Super Duty chassis cabs.

Ford also announced an additional 90 jobs and a $100 million investment between its Lima Engine Plant and Sharonville Transmission plants.

Construction on Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake is expected to begin later this year, and assembly on the commercial electric vehicle is expected to begin in mid-decade.