For some, last-minute holiday shopping is stressful but for others, it’s tradition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though Christmas is tomorrow, some people still are not ready for the holiday.

We talked with some last-minute shoppers on Tuesday while they were out grabbing their final gifts.

“Getting my last-minute Christmas shopping done like I do every year,” said Lee Nabb, of Canfield.

“We’re doing our last-minute Christmas shopping. I’m trying to buy gifts for my mom. I waited to the last minute,” said Darlene Williams, of Liberty.

So, why do people wait?

“I have no idea. It just creeped up on me,” Williams said.

“I was busy working,” said Kisha Brady, of Youngstown.

Whatever the reason, plenty of people were out and about trying to find the right gifts in time for Christmas.

For some, it just adds to the stress the holidays can bring.

“It’s annoying and stressful,” Brady said.

“If you don’t find it, what are you going to do?” asked Elizabeth Gedra.

But for others, waiting until the last minute has become a tradition.

“My father did it to us when we were kids. So now my family, all the guys get together and shop and get a couple cocktails, have lunch and we go home,” Nabb said.

No matter the reason for waiting, the Christmas spirit is still there.

“Just because we get together and it’s just the guys do this one thing together every year. It’s actually grown to be friends from high school, friends from college,” Nabb said.

“Celebrating with my family. I don’t get to see them all the time altogether,” Williams said.

“Always been special to spend time with my mom,” said Teven McCaster, of New Castle.