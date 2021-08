YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a second time in a month, the historic Chase Tower on Central Square in downtown Youngstown has been sold at auction.

The commercial real estate broker Ten-X announced the winning bid was $875,000 Wednesday.

The buyer was not announced.

A Miami real estate firm bid over a million dollars in April but then backed out of the deal.

The Chase Tower was built in 1928 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.