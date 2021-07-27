For over 20 years, Youngstown church hosts drive-thru food pantry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church in Youngstown is making sure people in the neighborhood are well fed.

On Tuesday, they held a drive-thru food pantry at the church on Winton Avenue.

Food was placed right into people’s cars.

It started at 9 a.m. and went on until all of the food was given away.

“We’re trying to do 140 bags of groceries. We got all kinds of nice things out here — eggs, cheese, desserts, bags of groceries, meat,” said Gloria Drake, president of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

The church has been putting together food drives for 21 years.

Drake says this year they have seen a bigger turnout than years past but the community has stepped up and filled that greater need.