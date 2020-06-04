For 5th year, Trumbull Co. wound healing center receives Center of Distinction award

In order to obtain such an achievement, the center's healing rate and patient satisfaction have to be above 92%

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Wound Healing Center inside Trumbull Regional Medical Center is being recognized for its work once again.

For the fifth year, the center has received the Center of Distinction award from Healogics.

In order to obtain such an achievement, the center’s healing rate and patient satisfaction have to be above 92% and its patients must be healing within an average of 28 days.

The wing inside TRMC offers a variety of healing treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy and Kerecis Omega3 skin grafts.

“Our job here is to basically heal the patients’ wounds, make sure they’re on a good nutritional program, make sure that if they are weakened from their wounds and their wound care treatment that they go to physical therapy, they get themselves back together,” said Dr. Diana Karnavas, DPM, panel physician.

The Wound Healing Center is also celebrating Wound Care Awareness Week in an effort to raise awareness for the chronic wound epidemic.