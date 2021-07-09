For 4th year, Warren students come together to help kids with cancer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three friends and classmates at Warren JFK once again did their part to help the community on Friday.

For the fourth year in a row, these girls have held a bake sale in Warren.

They sold cookies, lemonade and other items, donating their proceeds to charity.

“We do this to help children with cancer. Also, this year, we are donating some of our money to Animal Welfare League,” said Lyla Day.

“We realized that like people, like kids with cancer couldn’t do everything that we can do. That made us feel bad for them and so we wanted to help them out,” said Alessandra Renn.

“Everyone gets a chance to help out, even if you don’t really know what that is. You can always help out just a little bit and give just a little bit,” said Ella Economous.

Despite the pandemic, the girls held their sale last year and raised close to $700. They hope to collect at least that much again this year.