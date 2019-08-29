Football fans will have to work around Boardman stadium construction

There will be some changes for people heading into the stadium

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman High School football team kicks off its season Friday with a home opener against Erie McDowell. But fans will have to deal with some stadium construction.

Workers are still on phase three of the construction project. The project is several weeks behind because of bad weather.

The new building will hold concession space, locker rooms and public restrooms.

Marco Marinucci, Boardman’s athletic director, said they will have to reroute some fans into the stadium.

“The south gate is no longer going to be an entrance and we are going to centralize it right here at the weight room facility. We will have two ticket booths and we will have two entrances, mainly positioned on the outside of the wrestling room.”

There won’t be any parking changes.

Other changes:

– Fans will be directed to two entrances into the stadium on either side of the temporary ticket booths (home side or visitor side).

– Those buying tickets or those who already have tickets will be directed to either entrance and are asked to follow the signs to the home and visitors sections.

Crews are hoping to finish construction before the last home game on November 1.