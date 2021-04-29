Football fans head out to Boardman bar to support favorite teams at NFL Draft

One viewer said he was just happy to be back in this atmosphere with his buddies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local bars and restaurants were full of football lovers Thursday night, watching to see who their team picks in the NFL Draft.

Dozens of NFL fans were out in support of their favorite team at Buffalo Wild Wings in Boardman. They were wearing their favorite jerseys with their friends and family, just having a good time.

“It’s great to be with my family and cheer on my team, you know? After last year, it’s been really good,” said Gary Winthrope, a Browns fan.

Jack Bucan is heading down to the Draft on Saturday and said going out and watching the Draft Thursday night was really getting him excited to head to Cleveland. He said he is just happy to be back in this atmosphere with his buddies.

“It’s awesome to have this experience back. I just love it, you know? A big draft coming up for my team,” Bucan said.

Bucan said one of the best parts of the Draft for him is hearing the names called and watching that person’s life change forever.

“And just like that, his life is changed forever. He’s going to put on for his franchise for the rest of his career and I love that,” Bucan said.

He also had this to say about his favorite team.

“The Browns, we’re a Super Bowl contender. Open your eyes world. We’re a Super Bowl contender and we’re coming out this year. I think there’s a lot of picks — cornerback, wide receiver,” Bucan said.

No matter what ends up happening at the Draft, the overall theme of the night was to have fun.