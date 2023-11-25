YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The cold weather didn’t stop a sea of red-clad Youngstown State fans from piling into the tailgate lot across the street from the Ice Castle on Saturday afternoon.

Youngstown State and Ohio State fans banded together Saturday to watch the Ohio State game ahead of the Penguin playoffs. For some, tailgating the lot across Stambaugh Stadium is a decades-long family tradition.

Krista Sammarone was there to cheer on her son, Christopher, supported by family friends like Lou DeVicchio, whose son helped get the Penguins their 1991 Championship. Their crew has been tailgating at YSU for over 30 years, and they say they love supporting their “Guins.”

“All these kids are so great. I’m lucky enough to get to see them some on most Sundays. And, you know, good luck to our coach and all the players,” said Sammarone.

“My son started here — Matt — that’s what got us started. We start tailgating then. We’ve never stopped since, so it’s been a lot of exciting years of football,” DVicchio said.

Kickoff for the Youngstown State game against the Duquense Dukes is set for 5 p.m.