EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a sea of orange at the East Liverpool Potters football game Friday night in honor of a senior student battling cancer.

Everywhere you looked, fans at Patterson Field were showing support for Blake Suznevich, who has leukemia.

His fellow students want him and his family to know they’re right there, fighting alongside him.

From the student section to the cheerleaders to the band, everywhere you looked, people were wearing their orange “Fight for Blake” shirts.