CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Canfield Fair is finally here.

The Canfield Fair is the largest county fair in the State of Ohio, and the 3rd largest county fair in the United States. It runs Wednesday through Monday.

WKBN’s Dave Sess interviewed Chad Scianna Jr. of Antone’s to discuss their Chicago Beef sandwiches.

It’s the 176th year for the Fair, and WKBN has you covered. We have a list of the most popular questions and answers surrounding the fair. You can find it here on the WKBN app and website.