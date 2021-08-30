Food vendor says worker shortage already affecting Canfield Fair as set-up begins

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big year for the Canfield Fair: the 175th edition! We spent Monday at the fairgrounds watching the set-up and learning about some interesting behind-the-scenes stories.

It was a great day for decorating at the pumpkin barn. The small gourds were arranged for display and the pumpkins were stacked. Sometimes, just the right sized one was needed to fill a space. The giant pumpkins are arriving on Tuesday.

“Never quite know who’s going to be here with the largest or how large it will be, but always optimistic it’s going to set a new record for the Canfield Fair,” said Craig Myers, with the Canfield Fair Pumpkin Show.

Rich Brady, with Brady’s Concessions, was moving 200 pounds of hot dogs into freezers at the three Johnson’s Corn Dogs trailers. This is their 25th year, and it might be even more memorable than last year’s fair.

“It’s the talk for everybody right now, nobody can find workers. There’s actually a lot of concessionaires who aren’t coming because they can’t find help. There’s games that aren’t coming because they can’t find help. It’s been a tough year,” Brady said.

Mackenzie Beckett, who’s showing miniature ponies at the fair, walked ponies Annabelle and Jezzebelle into their pens for the fair. Annabelle is the star.

“She loves the fair. She loves people and attention,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie is showing animals for the 15th year. Her father, Carl, also has a connection with them: special bonding while fighting cancer.

“Lot of late nights frustrated with things, I could always go out with them and talk in the middle of the night and just let things go,” Carl said.

Carl completed chemo last year just before the Junior Fair started. He feels the kids raising ponies is just like his situation, you keep fighting and don’t give up.

“You know, the same thing with their animals. They struggle and fight through problems, and that’s all you got to do in life. Just don’t give up,” Carl said.

Mackenzie’s miniature ponies will show on Wednesday and Friday in the new junior saddle horse ring.