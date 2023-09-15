HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was another successful season for Food Truck Friday in Howland.

Food trucks were set up again Friday evening in the park across from Giant Eagle on E. Market Street. Friday was the final night for this year’s program.

It started back in 2018 and was brought back last year following a few years off for COVID-19.

Along with good eats, there are good tunes. Friday featured the Conkle Brothers.

Event coordinator Aubrie Manley says this year was more successful than last year.

“It’s important to support the local businesses and also to just get together with your neighbors, meet new people, spend time with family,” Manley said.

Manley hopes the event grows even bigger next year.

Any food trucks or bands wanting to join the fun can apply on the township’s website next spring or call the township government office. You can also email aubrie.manley@howlandtownship.org.