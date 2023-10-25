(WJW) – A food safety alert and recall has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a salmonella outbreak caused more than 70 people to become sick, including some in Ohio, and sent more than a dozen people to hospitals.

The outbreak is linked to fresh diced onion products sold under the Gills Onions brand.

Product details:

Products include some lots of diced yellow onions (3lb bags and 8 oz cups), diced celery and onions (8 oz cups), diced mirepoix (10 oz cups), and diced red onions (8 oz cups).

Use-by dates between August 8, 2023, and August 28, 2023.

Recalled onions were sold in select stores and were also sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada.

You can see images of the recalled products in the slide show below:

Credit: CDC

According to the CDC, at least three people in Ohio have become sick due to these products, but the number of sick people is likely “much higher” since many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Experts suggest checking freezers and refrigerators for the recalled onion products. Recalled items should be thrown away or returned. For more information on what to do, click here.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Learn more, here.