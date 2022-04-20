CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A local food pantry had an addition to its normal donations – dog food.

Christ the Good Shepherd at St. John’s in Campbell gives food to the community every third Wednesday of the month. This time, the parish teamed up with Buster’s Brigade.

The organization donated generic pet food that can be fed to a variety of animals.

Pantry organizer Christine Carnahan said there’s a need for it.

“In the past, we have been asked for pet food. We never had it. Some people do without their food to feed their pets. So, this is wonderful,” she said.

Carnahan said she is not sure if the pet food will consistently be offered at their pantries. They are waiting to see how much of a need there is.