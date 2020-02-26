Food pantry in Columbiana County asking for donations of food and supplies

The Lord's Blessing Food Pantry is asking for help from anyone who can give

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A local food pantry is asking for the public’s help in donating items they desperately need.

“We’re here. We’re here to help,” said Charles Morgan Powell, co-founder of The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry.

At the Washingtonville pantry, money is tight and supplies are running low but the demand for help is always high.

“We see a lot of elderly people coming in, a lot of single mothers with children and they just need assistance with everything from daily hygiene products, food, coats, diapers, baby formula,” Powell said.

The pantry opened in November and has already helped hundreds of people in the Columbiana County area.

Most of their supplies come from donations and money spent from their own pockets. But, even with consistent donations, sometimes supplies run out and certain items need to be replaced right away.

Items that they need are canned goods, toiletries, winter coats and toddler clothing, even shopping bags and boxes they can carry the items in.

“We can touch so many people if we leave the part where we benefit out of it, that money can go toward another family. There is no reason why anybody around here should be going hungry at night,” Powell said.

When they run low, Powell tends to reach out to followers on Facebook, detailing what they need.