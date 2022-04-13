YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The government reported earlier this week that inflation was up 8%. The cost of living is running way ahead of any pay raise you’re getting, and shoppers are feeling the pinch.

Valley residents are seeing costs go up just about everywhere these days. The two biggest areas of angst are at the gas pump and the grocery store.

“For the average person on the street, it’s almost like it’s a no-win situation,” said John Meade of Youngstown.

A grocery trip in March likely costs you about 8.8% more than it did a year ago. Fruits and vegetables are up 8.5% from this time last year. Coffee is up 11%. Milk, butter and margarine are up even more, around 13%. The cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is up nearly 14%.

“It is changing how I shop,” said Alarria Marshall, of Campbell. “It’s just everything is going up. Gas is going up. Everything is just crazy.”

Shoppers are feeling the pinch. Some have decided to take action and do something about it.

“I look for bargains. I shop three or four stores instead of just one. Used to go to just Giant Eagle but not anymore,” said Ellen Wakeford-Banks of Youngstown.

That’s just one approach. Other people are trying to buy less or combine trips to save gas. Shoppers will have to figure out what to do.

“Just apprehensive about the future. What’s tomorrow going to be,” said Jerry Marshall, of Youngstown.

The cost of things going up affects lower-income households more. The price increases are higher percentages for them.