YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway is taking place this weekend in Youngstown.

The “One Day to Love” free food box distribution will take place on Sunday, October 2, beginning at noon. It will be held at 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown.

It’s being put together by Metro Assembly of God. The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.

Anyone who wishes to take part can simply show up to the giveaway.