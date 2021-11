YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway is being held for the community next week.

Each family or person is welcome to one bag of groceries, while supplies last. There are no restrictions.

The giveaway is taking place at Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, located at 3120 Winton Ave. in Youngstown. It is happening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The giveaway is open to the public.