Food drive thanks Columbiana Co. community for ‘overwhelming’ generosity

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Food giveaways have become an unfortunate side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more families find themselves without the money to buy groceries.

A couple of those took place Thursday morning in Columbiana County. Hundreds waited in line for boxes of food at the Way Station’s locations in East Liverpool and Columbiana.

Directors said they’ve received a lot of help to make events like this happen.

“The communities that we serve have been overwhelmingly generous at this time, making monetary donations to us. So we’ve been able to purchase food as needed. The Columbiana Chamber of Commerce recently did a food drive for us and restocked our pantry,” Chaney Nezbeth said.

The effort also received a boost from the Columbiana County Community Emergency Response Team, which sent hundreds of volunteers to the two pantry locations to help with the giveaway.