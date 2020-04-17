Food drive in Canfield quickly reaches capacity, having to turn people away

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A food drive in Canfield reached its limit at 1 p.m. Friday, having to turn people away.

The Traveling Food Pantry food distribution was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and asked the community to refrain from lining up before 1 p.m. However, more than 600 cars were lined up by that time, and cars had to be turned away.

Organizers had planned to feed 600 carloads of people.

The distribution is a result of a partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, the Canfield Fair Board, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the National Guard.

Two other food distributions are planned as part of the traveling food pantry — at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20 at Maplewood High School and Friday, May 1 at Beaver Local Schools.