Food distribution starts up again for Youngstown City School students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Weekly food distribution for Youngstown students starts up again Monday.
The distributions will happen each Monday from 12:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the following schools:
- Paul C. Bunn Elementary School
- Harding Elementary School
- Kirkmere Elementary School
- Martin Luther King Elementary School
- McGuffey Elementary School
- Taft Elementary School
- Volney Rogers Elementary School
- Williamson Elementary School
- Wilson Elementary School
- East High School
- Chaney High School
Students will get five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches. If a family has students in more than one school, they can pick up all of their kids’ meals at one location.
This is only for students enrolled in Youngstown City Schools. You must show the student’s ID card when picking up food.
The distributions will be curbside pick-up.
To request special meal accommodations, contact the district’s food service office at 330-744-7194.