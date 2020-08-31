Food distribution starts up again for Youngstown City School students

Students will get five days' worth of breakfasts and lunches every Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Weekly food distribution for Youngstown students starts up again Monday.

The distributions will happen each Monday from 12:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the following schools:

Paul C. Bunn Elementary School

Harding Elementary School

Kirkmere Elementary School

Martin Luther King Elementary School

McGuffey Elementary School

Taft Elementary School

Volney Rogers Elementary School

Williamson Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School

East High School

Chaney High School

Students will get five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches. If a family has students in more than one school, they can pick up all of their kids’ meals at one location.

This is only for students enrolled in Youngstown City Schools. You must show the student’s ID card when picking up food.

The distributions will be curbside pick-up.

To request special meal accommodations, contact the district’s food service office at 330-744-7194.